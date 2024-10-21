NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.
NetSol Technologies Trading Up 1.3 %
Shares of NetSol Technologies stock opened at $3.11 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.47 million, a PE ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 1.07. NetSol Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.75 and a 1-year high of $3.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99.
NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 30th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.45 million for the quarter. NetSol Technologies had a return on equity of 1.77% and a net margin of 1.11%.
NetSol Technologies Company Profile
NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry.
