NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Shares of NetSol Technologies stock opened at $3.11 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.47 million, a PE ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 1.07. NetSol Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.75 and a 1-year high of $3.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 30th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.45 million for the quarter. NetSol Technologies had a return on equity of 1.77% and a net margin of 1.11%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in NetSol Technologies stock. Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NetSol Technologies, Inc. ( NASDAQ:NTWK Free Report ) by 62.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,639 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of NetSol Technologies worth $57,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 16.02% of the company’s stock.

NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry.

