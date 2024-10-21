NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) Stock Position Boosted by Suncoast Equity Management

Suncoast Equity Management grew its stake in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,390 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Suncoast Equity Management’s holdings in NICE were worth $1,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NICE by 4.1% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in NICE by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel increased its position in shares of NICE by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 10,906 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Financial Perspectives Inc raised its stake in shares of NICE by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 569 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NICE by 11.4% in the third quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. 63.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NICE. Barclays lowered their target price on NICE from $320.00 to $286.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of NICE in a report on Friday, August 16th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of NICE in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of NICE from $238.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Northland Securities cut their price objective on NICE from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.64.

NICE Stock Up 0.0 %

NICE stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $179.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 196,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,180. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. NICE Ltd. has a 52-week low of $149.54 and a 52-week high of $270.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $169.82 and its 200 day moving average is $185.59. The company has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a PE ratio of 32.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.05.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The technology company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.06. NICE had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The company had revenue of $664.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that NICE Ltd. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

NICE Company Profile

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

