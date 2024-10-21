Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Buys 336 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Emerson Electric accounts for 1.3% of Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $5,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the third quarter worth $109,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,499,000 after acquiring an additional 3,630 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 2,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Compass Ion Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 5.2% during the third quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 3,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vest Financial LLC boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 9.1% during the third quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 434,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,485,000 after purchasing an additional 36,211 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on EMR. StockNews.com cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays reduced their price target on Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Stephens downgraded Emerson Electric from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Emerson Electric from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $132.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.47.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

NYSE:EMR traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $109.67. The stock had a trading volume of 694,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,696,471. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $83.10 and a one year high of $119.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $105.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.30.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

