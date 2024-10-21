Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC decreased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 661 shares during the quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 46,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the period. LGL Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 149,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,677,000 after acquiring an additional 3,036 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 77,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,177,000 after acquiring an additional 4,780 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 40.6% during the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Noble Family Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Noble Family Wealth LLC now owns 137,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,947,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $81.00. 3,288,418 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,934,359. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $65.68 and a one year high of $84.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.77 and a 200 day moving average of $80.09.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

