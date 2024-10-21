Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Sells 40 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC decreased its stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,571,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,077,267,000 after acquiring an additional 11,974 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.9% during the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,216,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $496,645,000 after acquiring an additional 10,928 shares in the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 272,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,447,000 after acquiring an additional 94,952 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 3.9% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 264,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $120,178,000 after purchasing an additional 9,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 250,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $102,079,000 after purchasing an additional 3,485 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued an “inline” rating and a $470.00 price objective for the company. Redburn Atlantic cut FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $420.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group upped their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $455.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $440.00 to $471.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $435.00 to $503.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $443.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at FactSet Research Systems

In related news, EVP Christopher R. Ellis sold 13,952 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.15, for a total transaction of $6,364,204.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,515 shares in the company, valued at $10,726,367.25. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other FactSet Research Systems news, Director James J. Mcgonigle sold 5,410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.83, for a total value of $2,471,450.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,283 shares in the company, valued at $2,413,432.89. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher R. Ellis sold 13,952 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.15, for a total transaction of $6,364,204.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,726,367.25. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,362 shares of company stock valued at $12,688,945 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Performance

FDS traded down $2.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $469.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,248. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $391.84 and a 52-week high of $488.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $439.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $427.95. The company has a market capitalization of $17.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.25.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The business services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $562.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.06 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 34.77% and a net margin of 24.38%. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.37%.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

