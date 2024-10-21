Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VXF. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 525.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 254,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,615,000 after acquiring an additional 213,835 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 11.4% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,461,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,704,000 after acquiring an additional 149,765 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 29.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 643,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,724,000 after buying an additional 147,406 shares during the period. Nepc LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 53.2% during the first quarter. Nepc LLC now owns 392,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,813,000 after buying an additional 136,410 shares during the period. Finally, Norden Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 186.1% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 176,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,896,000 after buying an additional 114,658 shares during the period.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

VXF stock traded down $1.88 during trading on Monday, hitting $185.89. 128,099 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 355,915. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.93. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1 year low of $131.80 and a 1 year high of $188.12.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

