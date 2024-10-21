NULS (NULS) Price Reaches $0.33 on Major Exchanges

NULS (NULS) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 21st. One NULS coin can now be purchased for $0.33 or 0.00000489 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, NULS has traded down 1.9% against the US dollar. NULS has a total market cap of $36.74 million and $1.86 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About NULS

NULS’s launch date was September 27th, 2017. NULS’s total supply is 129,309,345 coins and its circulating supply is 110,226,081 coins. NULS’s official message board is nuls.medium.com. NULS’s official Twitter account is @nuls and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for NULS is https://reddit.com/r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for NULS is nuls.io.

NULS Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nuls (NULS) is a modular, highly customizable blockchain infrastructure that supports smart contracts, multi-chain mechanisms, and cross-chain consensus, designed to simplify blockchain technology for commercial use. The NULS tokens are utilized within the ecosystem for setting up nodes, creating tokens, voting, and staking, allowing users to participate actively in the network. The project was developed by a team with extensive blockchain expertise, including key members like co-founder Jason Zhang, who has a strong background in programming and blockchain technology.”

