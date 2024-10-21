Oasis Network Price Down 4.9% This Week (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 21st. One Oasis Network token can currently be bought for about $0.0730 or 0.00000108 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar. Oasis Network has a market capitalization of $516.02 million and $22.49 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Oasis Network Profile

Oasis Network is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,064,132,681 tokens. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 7,064,132,681 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis is 0.07510002 USD and is up 4.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 143 active market(s) with $24,596,411.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasis Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oasis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

