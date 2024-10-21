Orbler (ORBR) Price Reaches $0.25

Orbler (ORBR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 21st. Orbler has a total market cap of $49.88 million and $59,290.04 worth of Orbler was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Orbler has traded 3.5% lower against the dollar. One Orbler token can now be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00000366 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Orbler

Orbler’s launch date was October 3rd, 2021. Orbler’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 203,333,333 tokens. The official website for Orbler is orbler.io. Orbler’s official message board is medium.com/@orbler. Orbler’s official Twitter account is @orbler1 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ORBLER is a real-time defense game that people all around the world can enjoy.

ORBR was created to organize the critical functions of the game into the DAO, which can function as a true meaning of governance token.”

Orbler Token Trading

