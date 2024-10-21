O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Purchased by Toth Financial Advisory Corp

Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,453 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $5,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ORLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,045,512 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,180,259,000 after acquiring an additional 376,167 shares in the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at $95,481,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 809.8% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 90,978 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $96,078,000 after purchasing an additional 80,978 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,084,209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,739,462,000 after buying an additional 75,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter valued at about $73,661,000. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,124.00 to $1,115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,275.00 to $1,250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,200.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,337.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,206.87.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Gregory D. Johnson sold 15,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,136.16, for a total value of $17,455,962.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,016 shares in the company, valued at $5,698,978.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Gregory D. Johnson sold 15,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,136.16, for a total value of $17,455,962.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,698,978.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Joseph Merz sold 413 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,120.00, for a total transaction of $462,560.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $296,800. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,411 shares of company stock worth $56,846,062 in the last 90 days. 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Up 0.6 %

ORLY stock traded up $6.83 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1,217.79. The stock had a trading volume of 49,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,435. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $860.10 and a 52 week high of $1,221.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,142.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,078.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.92.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $10.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.98 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.57% and a negative return on equity of 146.57%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $10.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.1 EPS for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

(Free Report)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.