PACCAR (PCAR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 22nd. Analysts expect PACCAR to post earnings of $1.82 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.14 by ($0.01). PACCAR had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 14.07%. The company had revenue of $8.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. PACCAR’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect PACCAR to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $110.09 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $98.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.61. PACCAR has a 12 month low of $80.94 and a 12 month high of $125.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.91.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.71%.

In other PACCAR news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 27,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.70, for a total value of $2,747,215.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,066,583.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of PACCAR in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $121.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $109.00 to $99.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of PACCAR to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.00.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

