Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF (BATS:PSFF) is Retirement Guys Formula LLC’s Largest Position

Retirement Guys Formula LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF (BATS:PSFF – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 647,893 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,743 shares during the period. Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF comprises about 8.7% of Retirement Guys Formula LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Retirement Guys Formula LLC owned 0.05% of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF worth $18,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $258,000. Finally, Hartline Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $272,000.

Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF Price Performance

Shares of PSFF stock remained flat at $28.93 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,625 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.43 and its 200 day moving average is $27.77. The firm has a market cap of $354.39 million, a P/E ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 0.53.

Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF Profile

The Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF (PSFF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds of Pacer Swan SOS ETFs that provide exposure to US securities while limiting downside risk with buffers and caps over one year. PSFF was launched on Dec 29, 2020 and is managed by Pacer.

