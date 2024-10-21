Packaging Co. of America (PKG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, October 22nd. Analysts expect Packaging Co. of America to post earnings of $2.47 per share for the quarter. Packaging Co. of America has set its Q3 guidance at $2.45 EPS and its Q3 2024 guidance at 2.450-2.450 EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.06. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 18.21%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. Packaging Co. of America’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Packaging Co. of America to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

Packaging Co. of America Stock Performance

PKG opened at $220.12 on Monday. Packaging Co. of America has a 1-year low of $143.82 and a 1-year high of $222.98. The company has a market cap of $19.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.62, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $209.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.74%.

In other news, EVP Charles J. Carter sold 5,389 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total transaction of $1,057,752.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,539 shares in the company, valued at $5,012,794.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Charles J. Carter sold 5,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total transaction of $1,057,752.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,539 shares in the company, valued at $5,012,794.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total value of $1,177,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,077,128.16. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PKG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $199.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. StockNews.com cut Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 28th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $219.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $216.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PKG

About Packaging Co. of America

(Get Free Report)

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.