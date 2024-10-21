Palouse Capital Management Inc. Invests $209,000 in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Palouse Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,225 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,806 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. City State Bank raised its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 56.2% in the third quarter. City State Bank now owns 417 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lamb Weston by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,389 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 655 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 1.2% in the first quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,556 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William G. Jurgensen bought 10,000 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.43 per share, for a total transaction of $554,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 173,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,610,287.11. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston stock traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $77.13. 930,991 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,555,321. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.60. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.99 and a twelve month high of $111.88.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 34.33% and a net margin of 9.57%. The company’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 19.23%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Lamb Weston from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $132.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Lamb Weston from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

