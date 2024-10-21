Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) Price Target Cut to $16.50

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Bank of America from $17.00 to $16.50 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.77% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. StockNews.com lowered Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $14.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Park Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.13. 1,109,950 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,694,933. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.48 and a 200-day moving average of $15.13. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $11.05 and a 12 month high of $18.05. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 32.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $686.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.94 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 11.50%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 263,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,612,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 252,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,786,000 after buying an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 51,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 11,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 58,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Park is one of the largest publicly traded lodging REITs with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 43 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 26,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

