Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA) Stock Price Up 3.8% – Here’s What Happened

Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:PPTA – Get Free Report) shot up 3.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.57 and last traded at $10.52. 65,230 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 253,320 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.13.

PPTA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.25 price objective on shares of Perpetua Resources in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on shares of Perpetua Resources in a report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $677.07 million, a P/E ratio of -37.52 and a beta of 0.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.00.

Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. Analysts predict that Perpetua Resources Corp. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Perpetua Resources by 1.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 581,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,419,000 after acquiring an additional 8,985 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Perpetua Resources in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perpetua Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Perpetua Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Perpetua Resources by 37.5% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. 70.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Perpetua Resources Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and antimony deposits. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Stibnite Gold project, which includes 1,672 unpatented lode claims, mill sites, and patented land holdings covering an area of approximately 11,548 hectares located in Valley County, Idaho.

