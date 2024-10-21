Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Acquired by CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd.

CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 47,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 17,799 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the first quarter worth approximately $89,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in Pfizer by 132.2% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 22,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 12,915 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 72.0% during the first quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 13,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 5,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the first quarter worth approximately $725,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PFE traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $28.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,636,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,976,730. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.45. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $25.20 and a one year high of $31.54. The company has a market cap of $163.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -483.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.67.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.14. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 4.66% and a positive return on equity of 8.42%. The business had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.81%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,800.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PFE. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Daiwa America raised shares of Pfizer from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.91.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

