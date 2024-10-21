Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Corundum Group Inc.

Corundum Group Inc. lowered its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 20.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,741 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,820 shares during the period. Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in Pfizer during the second quarter worth $34,000. 68.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PFE shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on Pfizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Daiwa America upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.91.

Pfizer Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $29.22 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.58 billion, a PE ratio of -487.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.07 and a 200-day moving average of $28.45. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.20 and a 52-week high of $31.54.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.96 billion. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.42% and a negative net margin of 4.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.75%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is -2,800.00%.

About Pfizer

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.