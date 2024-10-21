Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Reaches New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $306.10 and last traded at $300.96, with a volume of 1883 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $303.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a report on Tuesday, September 17th.

Piper Sandler Companies Trading Down 0.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 51.23 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $287.03.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $357.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.90 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. Research analysts predict that Piper Sandler Companies will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Piper Sandler Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. This is a positive change from Piper Sandler Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.22%.

Insider Transactions at Piper Sandler Companies

In other Piper Sandler Companies news, insider Jonathan J. Doyle sold 12,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.63, for a total value of $3,004,017.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 160,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,883,279.85. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Jonathan J. Doyle sold 12,695 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.63, for a total transaction of $3,004,017.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 160,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,883,279.85. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Philip Soran sold 1,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.92, for a total value of $472,944.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,840,556.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,276 shares of company stock worth $3,936,252 over the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Piper Sandler Companies

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 194.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC lifted its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 100.0% during the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 22.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Piper Sandler Companies in the first quarter valued at $64,000. 72.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Piper Sandler Companies

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking services and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products; advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, equity and debt private placements, and debt and restructuring advisory; raises capital through equity and debt financings; underwrites municipal issuances; and municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products.

