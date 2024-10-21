Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Has $2.05 Million Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC raised its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 5.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,910 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $2,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Davis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 0.6% in the third quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,223 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.8% during the third quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,824 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,408,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 0.4% during the second quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,009 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,644,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 0.7% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 8,331 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 18.7% during the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 362 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

In other T-Mobile US news, EVP Deeanne King sold 15,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $2,933,030.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,761,720. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other T-Mobile US news, EVP Mark Wolfe Nelson sold 42,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.26, for a total value of $9,249,223.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,871 shares in the company, valued at $13,380,222.46. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deeanne King sold 15,437 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $2,933,030.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,761,720. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 349,261 shares of company stock valued at $69,411,130. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

T-Mobile US Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:TMUS traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $222.77. 4,562,819 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,478,709. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $261.05 billion, a PE ratio of 30.31, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $203.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.34. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $136.92 and a one year high of $223.91.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.22. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The company had revenue of $19.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. This is a positive change from T-Mobile US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TMUS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $191.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $219.94.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.