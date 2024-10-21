Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Has $2.83 Million Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 30.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,668 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,897 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates grew its position in PepsiCo by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 77.5% in the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. POM Investment Strategies LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 141.3% in the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $175.01. 6,249,579 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,496,430. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $173.78 and its 200 day moving average is $172.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $158.03 and a fifty-two week high of $183.41.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $23.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.86 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.32% and a net margin of 10.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a $1.355 dividend. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.66%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on PepsiCo from $177.00 to $176.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Redburn Atlantic raised PepsiCo to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.92.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

