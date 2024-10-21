Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Has $954,000 Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC reduced its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,598 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 3,605 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new position in Medtronic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Medtronic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Medtronic Trading Down 1.3 %

MDT traded down $1.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $91.03. 4,402,364 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,246,743. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.45 and its 200 day moving average is $83.58. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $68.84 and a 12 month high of $92.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.73 billion, a PE ratio of 33.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.84.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. Medtronic’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 101.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MDT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Medtronic from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Medtronic from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Daiwa America upgraded Medtronic to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.36.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

