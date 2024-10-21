Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Sells 2,213 Shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC cut its stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 71,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,213 shares during the quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF were worth $1,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PFFD. Full Sail Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 1,059,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,857,000 after purchasing an additional 77,267 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 207,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898 shares during the period. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 29,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 73,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 12.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,180,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,223,000 after purchasing an additional 128,462 shares during the period.

Get Global X U.S. Preferred ETF alerts:

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA PFFD traded down $0.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $20.70. 548,168 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 661,215. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.96. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.52 and a fifty-two week high of $21.08.

About Global X U.S. Preferred ETF

The Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US preferred stocks, selected and weighted by market value. PFFD was launched on Sep 11, 2017 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.