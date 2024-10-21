Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Sells 685 Shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lessened its position in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) by 6.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 685 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in National Grid were worth $697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RFP Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in National Grid by 119.8% in the 1st quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in National Grid during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in National Grid in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in National Grid in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in National Grid in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NGG traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $67.03. The stock had a trading volume of 327,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,844. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.84. National Grid plc has a 12 month low of $55.13 and a 12 month high of $73.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.61.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of National Grid in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

