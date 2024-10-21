Polymesh (POLYX) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $29.75 Million

Polymesh (POLYX) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 21st. One Polymesh token can currently be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00000389 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Polymesh has traded up 6.8% against the US dollar. Polymesh has a market cap of $137.33 million and approximately $29.75 million worth of Polymesh was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00000139 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.82 or 0.00255230 BTC.

About Polymesh

Polymesh’s total supply is 1,099,337,928 tokens and its circulating supply is 521,874,157 tokens. The official website for Polymesh is polymesh.network. Polymesh’s official Twitter account is @polymeshnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymesh (POLYX) is a cryptocurrency . Polymesh has a current supply of 1,099,028,922.954598 with 897,913,780.061412 in circulation. The last known price of Polymesh is 0.27133975 USD and is up 7.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 86 active market(s) with $16,910,266.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://polymesh.network/.”

