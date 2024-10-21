Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Receives C$43.28 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$43.28.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on POW. TD Securities upgraded Power Co. of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Desjardins lifted their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$47.00 to C$47.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$45.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th.

Get Power Co. of Canada alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on POW

Power Co. of Canada Stock Up 0.3 %

POW opened at C$44.39 on Monday. Power Co. of Canada has a 12 month low of C$32.33 and a 12 month high of C$44.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.53, a current ratio of 91.78 and a quick ratio of 107.64. The stock has a market cap of C$26.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$41.34 and its 200 day moving average price is C$39.54.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported C$1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.12 by C$0.05. Power Co. of Canada had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 8.29%. The company had revenue of C$9.91 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Power Co. of Canada will post 4.9831081 earnings per share for the current year.

Power Co. of Canada Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.563 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. Power Co. of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 51.25%.

Power Co. of Canada Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Power Corporation of Canada, an international management and holding company, offers financial services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL segments. The company offers life, health and dental, disability, critical illness, and creditor insurance; accidental death and dismemberment; retirement savings and income and annuity products; and life assurance, pension, and investment products to individuals and small business owners.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Power Co. of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Co. of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.