Prairie Provident Resources (TSE:PPR) Shares Down 12.5% – Here’s Why

Prairie Provident Resources Inc. (TSE:PPR – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 12.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. 21,444 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 102,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 892.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.05. The stock has a market cap of C$32.63 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 2.52.

Prairie Provident Resources (TSE:PPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$9.49 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Prairie Provident Resources Inc. will post 0.0801527 earnings per share for the current year.

Prairie Provident Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Alberta. The company explores for light and medium oil, heavy crude oil, conventional natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It principally focuses on the Princess and Michichi areas targeting the Glauconite, Detrital, Ellerslie, Lower Cretaceous Mannville, and Mississippian Banff formations in southeastern Alberta; and the Evi areas targeting the Devonian Slave Point, Gilwood, and Granite Wash formations situated in the Peace River Arch area of northern Alberta.

