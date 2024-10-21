Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. Has $5.42 Million Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up about 3.5% of Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $5,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Effects LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 19,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,377,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.4% in the third quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 5,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.2% during the third quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 51,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,944,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 14.4% during the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 22,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,938,000 after buying an additional 2,860 shares during the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 8,842 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total transaction of $1,458,045.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,902,451.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.22, for a total transaction of $76,149.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,212,043.84. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 8,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total transaction of $1,458,045.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,902,451.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 383,194 shares of company stock valued at $65,140,718 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE PG traded down $2.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $168.99. 2,170,933 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,669,960. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $142.50 and a one year high of $177.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.24. The stock has a market cap of $398.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The business had revenue of $21.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.0065 per share. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on PG. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $174.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $189.00 price target for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.26.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, SK-II, and Native brands.

