Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Has $37.47 Million Stock Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership lowered its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 277,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,061 shares during the quarter. Xylem accounts for about 1.1% of Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in Xylem were worth $37,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Xylem by 68.8% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Xylem by 1,185.7% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Xylem by 170.9% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XYL stock traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $133.29. 88,842 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,185,503. Xylem Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.59 and a fifty-two week high of $146.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $133.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.13. The company has a market cap of $32.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.04.

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 9.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.57%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on XYL shares. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $138.00 price objective on shares of Xylem in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Xylem from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Xylem from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Xylem from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.67.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

