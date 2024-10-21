Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Purchases 140 Shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF were worth $2,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,111,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,985,000 after buying an additional 881,613 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,230,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,118,000 after buying an additional 54,143 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $714,000. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 25.8% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 8,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 7,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Stock Performance

ESGV traded up $0.45 during trading on Monday, hitting $103.57. 95,259 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.74 and its 200 day moving average is $96.13.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Profile

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

