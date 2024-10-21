Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.18, Zacks reports. Private Bancorp of America had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 21.84%. The company had revenue of $41.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.60 million.

Private Bancorp of America Trading Up 4.8 %

PBAM opened at $49.00 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.00. Private Bancorp of America has a 1-year low of $31.95 and a 1-year high of $51.55. The company has a market cap of $281.80 million, a P/E ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Get Private Bancorp of America alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stephens boosted their price target on Private Bancorp of America from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Private Bancorp of America Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Private Bancorp of America, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CalPrivate Bank that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in California. The company offers checking and savings, money market, certificate of deposit, sweep, zero balance, and individual retirement accounts; unsecured lines of credit, personal credit lines, and term loans; additional services, such as direct deposits, online banking, ATM and debit cards, credit cards, savings/line of credit overdraft protection, and safe deposit boxes; and certificate of deposit account registry services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Private Bancorp of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Private Bancorp of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.