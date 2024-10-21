Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Shares Down 1.3% – What’s Next?

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) shares were down 1.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $168.87 and last traded at $169.05. Approximately 1,195,728 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 6,664,811 shares. The stock had previously closed at $171.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $189.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.00.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Trading Down 1.0 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $171.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $400.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.41.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $21.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.99 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 17.71%. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a dividend of $1.0065 per share. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 13,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $2,216,970.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,325,360. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.65, for a total value of $108,826.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,341 shares in the company, valued at $3,319,882.65. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 13,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $2,216,970.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,325,360. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 383,194 shares of company stock worth $65,140,718 over the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Procter & Gamble

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 11.5% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 132,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,983,000 after purchasing an additional 13,688 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 288,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,911,000 after buying an additional 25,388 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.3% during the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 23,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,105,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.1% in the third quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 6,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.5% in the third quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 404,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,937,000 after acquiring an additional 17,276 shares in the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, SK-II, and Native brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.