ReddCoin (RDD) Price Tops $0.0001 on Exchanges

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 24.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 20th. During the last week, ReddCoin has traded up 11.2% against the US dollar. ReddCoin has a total market cap of $1.74 million and $256.87 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ReddCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000207 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00008759 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $74.39 or 0.00107221 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00011197 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000087 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001443 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ReddCoin Profile

ReddCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ReddCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

