Retirement Guys Formula LLC Boosts Position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV)

Retirement Guys Formula LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 73,125 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,822 shares during the period. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF makes up about 1.0% of Retirement Guys Formula LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Retirement Guys Formula LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF were worth $2,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 126.8% in the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the period. City State Bank raised its holdings in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 449.1% in the second quarter. City State Bank now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 2,560 shares during the period. Choreo LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, Family CFO Inc raised its holdings in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 91.5% in the first quarter. Family CFO Inc now owns 8,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 4,042 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of DFLV traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $31.30. 122,818 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 334,921. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.59. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $23.26 and a 12-month high of $31.58.

About Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF

The Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (DFLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a broad and diversified selection of US large-cap companies of any sector that exhibit value characteristics. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization DFLV was launched on Dec 6, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.