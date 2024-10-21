Retirement Guys Formula LLC Has $258,000 Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Retirement Guys Formula LLC cut its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,166 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 63 shares during the period. Retirement Guys Formula LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IBM. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 164.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on IBM. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on International Business Machines from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Bernstein Bank lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Hsbc Global Res raised International Business Machines to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $209.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.71.

International Business Machines Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:IBM traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $231.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,359,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,181,452. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $135.87 and a 1-year high of $237.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The company has a market cap of $212.29 billion, a PE ratio of 26.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $212.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.14.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $15.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.62 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 40.59%. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.18 earnings per share. Analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 75.65%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.