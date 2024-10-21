Retirement Guys Formula LLC Purchases 723 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Retirement Guys Formula LLC grew its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,739 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 723 shares during the quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 17,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 3,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in General Mills by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 3,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, LCM Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in General Mills by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 8,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GIS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Monday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of General Mills in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

General Mills Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE GIS traded down $1.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $68.79. 1,657,663 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,902,207. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.39. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.47 and a 12-month high of $75.90. The firm has a market cap of $38.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.10.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 18th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. General Mills had a net margin of 12.14% and a return on equity of 26.85%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 55.68%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 8,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.28, for a total transaction of $576,156.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,055,870.64. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 8,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.28, for a total transaction of $576,156.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,055,870.64. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Pankaj Mn Sharma sold 2,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total transaction of $173,514.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,700,411.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,055 shares of company stock valued at $1,467,311. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

