Retirement Guys Formula LLC Takes $220,000 Position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Retirement Guys Formula LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 564 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vest Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 3,913 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 55,290 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,583,000 after purchasing an additional 8,150 shares during the period. Net Worth Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 126 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the 3rd quarter worth $898,000. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 12th.

Insider Transactions at Comfort Systems USA

In other news, insider Brian E. Lane sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.55, for a total value of $4,943,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 219,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,239,007.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO William George III sold 5,845 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.16, for a total transaction of $1,941,475.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,301,683.84. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian E. Lane sold 15,000 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.55, for a total value of $4,943,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 219,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,239,007.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,391 shares of company stock valued at $8,076,855 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FIX traded up $2.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $419.55. The company had a trading volume of 77,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,976. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $14.99 billion, a PE ratio of 41.56 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $363.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $332.42. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.89 and a 1-year high of $424.43.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 7.02%. Comfort Systems USA’s revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 13.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Comfort Systems USA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.88%.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comfort Systems USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comfort Systems USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.