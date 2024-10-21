Reviewing Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) and Old MAV Wind-Down (OTCMKTS:MAVBF)

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) and Old MAV Wind-Down (OTCMKTS:MAVBF – Get Free Report) are both consumer defensive companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Estée Lauder Companies and Old MAV Wind-Down”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Estée Lauder Companies $15.61 billion 2.05 $390.00 million $1.78 50.16 Old MAV Wind-Down N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Estée Lauder Companies has higher revenue and earnings than Old MAV Wind-Down.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

55.2% of Estée Lauder Companies shares are held by institutional investors. 12.8% of Estée Lauder Companies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Estée Lauder Companies and Old MAV Wind-Down, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Estée Lauder Companies 0 15 8 0 2.35 Old MAV Wind-Down 0 0 0 0 N/A

Estée Lauder Companies presently has a consensus target price of $117.36, suggesting a potential upside of 31.44%. Given Estée Lauder Companies’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Estée Lauder Companies is more favorable than Old MAV Wind-Down.

Profitability

This table compares Estée Lauder Companies and Old MAV Wind-Down’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Estée Lauder Companies 2.50% 16.91% 4.14% Old MAV Wind-Down N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Estée Lauder Companies beats Old MAV Wind-Down on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Estée Lauder Companies

(Get Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools. The company also provides fragrance products in various forms comprising eau de parfum sprays and colognes, as well as lotions, powders, creams, candles, and soaps; and hair care products, including shampoos, conditioners, styling products, treatment, finishing sprays, and hair color products, as well as sells ancillary products and services. It offers its products under the Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, M·A·C, Bobbi Brown Cosmetics, La Mer, Aveda, Jo Malone London, TOM FORD, Too Faced, Dr.Jart+, and The Ordinary brands. The company sells its products through department stores, specialty-multi retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and salons and spas; freestanding stores; its own and authorized retailer websites; third-party online malls; stores in airports; and duty-free locations. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Old MAV Wind-Down

(Get Free Report)

Old MAV Wind-Down Ltd. operates as a personal care company worldwide. Its products include various hair care, body care, and beauty products, such as shampoo, conditioner, hair spray and styling products, treatments, vitamins, body wash, and body and hand lotion across various collections that each serve personalized consumer need. The company sells its products under the Marc Anthony True Professional, Renpure, Cake Beauty, and The Mane Choice brand names. It markets its products through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to consumers. The company was formerly known as MAV Beauty Brands Inc. and changed its name to Old MAV Wind-Down Ltd. in December 2023. Old MAV Wind-Down Ltd. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Vaughan, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.