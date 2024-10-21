Reviewing Notable Labs (NASDAQ:NTBL) and Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS)

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS – Get Free Report) and Notable Labs (NASDAQ:NTBL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.67, indicating that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Notable Labs has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Pieris Pharmaceuticals and Notable Labs, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pieris Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A Notable Labs 0 1 1 0 2.50

Earnings & Valuation

Notable Labs has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 2,158.06%. Given Notable Labs’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Notable Labs is more favorable than Pieris Pharmaceuticals.

This table compares Pieris Pharmaceuticals and Notable Labs”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pieris Pharmaceuticals $20.87 million 1.07 -$24.54 million ($11.95) -1.42 Notable Labs $310,000.00 9.66 -$11.26 million N/A N/A

Notable Labs has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Pieris Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares Pieris Pharmaceuticals and Notable Labs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pieris Pharmaceuticals -39.71% -101.29% -65.00% Notable Labs N/A -80.81% -62.86%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

40.1% of Pieris Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.5% of Notable Labs shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.9% of Pieris Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Notable Labs shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Notable Labs beats Pieris Pharmaceuticals on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pieris Pharmaceuticals

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biotechnology company, discovers and develops biotechnological applications. The company focuses on the development of its 4-1BB bispecifics immuno-oncology (IO) programs. Its clinical pipeline consists of IO bispecifics, including S095012 (PRS-344), a bispecific Mabcalin compound targeting PD-L1 and 4-1BB in partnership with Les Laboratoires Servier and Institut de Recherches Internationales Servier; SGN-BB228 (PRS-346), a CD228 x 4-1BB bispecific antibody-Anticalin compound targeting CD228 and 4-1BB in partnership with Pfizer Inc.; and BOS-342 (PRS-342), a GPC3 x 4-1BB bispecific Mabcalin compound targeting GPC3 and 4-1BB in partnership with Boston Pharmaceuticals, which are in phase 1 studies. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Notable Labs

Notable Labs, Ltd., a clinical-stage platform therapeutics company, develops predictive precision medicines for patients with cancer. The company, through its proprietary Predictive Precision Medicines Platform (PPMP), bio-simulates a cancer treatment and predicts, whether or not the patient will clinically respond to their actual treatment. Its PPMP is designed to identify and select clinically responsive patients prior to their treatment and enables fast-track therapeutic development in this patient population. The company's pipeline includes Volasertib, a potent Polo-like kinase 1 (PLK-1) inhibitor to induce cell cycle arrest and apoptosis in various cancer cells; and Fosciclopirox, a pro-drug of ciclopirox for acute myeloid leukemia. Notable Labs, Ltd. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Foster City, California.

