Robert I. Kauffman Sells 3,083 Shares of Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY) Stock

Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) Director Robert I. Kauffman sold 3,083 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.47, for a total value of $32,279.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,071,388 shares in the company, valued at $53,097,432.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Hagerty Stock Performance

Shares of HGTY traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.47. 38,873 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,386. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.26. Hagerty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.52 and a twelve month high of $12.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 174.50 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Hagerty had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 5.37%. The business had revenue of $313.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.64 million. Analysts predict that Hagerty, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hagerty by 178.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 10,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 6,758 shares during the period. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hagerty in the 3rd quarter valued at $186,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hagerty in the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Hagerty in the 2nd quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hagerty by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,028,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,559,000 after purchasing an additional 21,331 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.51% of the company’s stock.

HGTY has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Hagerty from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Hagerty from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

About Hagerty

Hagerty, Inc provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers motor vehicle and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the Hagerty Drivers Club Magazine (HDC), video content, and social media channels; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts.

