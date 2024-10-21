Robinson Value Management Ltd. Acquires Shares of 61,730 Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Robinson Value Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 61,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,590,000. Schlumberger comprises 1.7% of Robinson Value Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 6,558 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 26,202 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,514 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 2,842 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Team Hewins LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Team Hewins LLC now owns 7,924 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

SLB stock traded up $0.87 during trading on Monday, reaching $42.79. The company had a trading volume of 5,756,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,061,965. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.95. The company has a market cap of $61.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.49. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $38.66 and a twelve month high of $59.05.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.27 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 21.92%. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 4th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 36.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $74.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.03.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

