Robinson Value Management Ltd. Decreases Stake in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

Robinson Value Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI) by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,443 shares during the quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd.’s holdings in Alamos Gold were worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in Alamos Gold in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Alamos Gold in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Alamos Gold in the second quarter worth approximately $88,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in Alamos Gold in the first quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Alamos Gold during the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. 64.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alamos Gold Stock Performance

AGI stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $21.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,414,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,346,722. The stock has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 40.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.33. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.24 and a 52-week high of $21.45.

Alamos Gold Announces Dividend

Alamos Gold ( NYSE:AGI Get Free Report ) (TSE:AGI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $332.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.78 million. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 17.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank increased their target price on Alamos Gold from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Alamos Gold from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Alamos Gold from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. National Bank Financial lowered Alamos Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, September 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.06.

Alamos Gold Profile

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

