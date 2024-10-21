Robinson Value Management Ltd. Has $3.39 Million Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Robinson Value Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Omnicom Group comprises 2.2% of Robinson Value Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Robinson Value Management Ltd.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $3,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OMC. Davis Capital Management bought a new position in Omnicom Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 66.3% during the second quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 562 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on OMC shares. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $118.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.11.

In other news, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 3,000 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.17, for a total transaction of $297,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,524,738.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OMC traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $103.49. The company had a trading volume of 149,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,525,719. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $20.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.27. Omnicom Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.58 and a twelve month high of $106.51.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The business services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 37.51%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

