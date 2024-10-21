Sabre Gold Mines (TSE:SGLD) Stock Price Up 18.2% – Should You Buy?

Sabre Gold Mines Corp. (TSE:SGLD – Get Free Report) shot up 18.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. 148,965 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 365% from the average session volume of 32,012 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

Sabre Gold Mines Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.09 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.82, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 1.10.

About Sabre Gold Mines

Sabre Gold Mines Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its 100% owned flagship property is the Copperstone gold project that covers approximately 12,258 acres of surface area and mineral rights located in La Paz County, Arizona. The company was formerly known as Arizona Gold Corp.

