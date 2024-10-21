Seele-N (SEELE) Reaches One Day Volume of $23.02

Seele-N (SEELE) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 21st. One Seele-N token can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Seele-N has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. Seele-N has a market cap of $9.63 million and approximately $23.02 worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00007729 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $68,193.47 or 0.99985552 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00007838 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.91 or 0.00013069 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000882 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00006357 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000041 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.59 or 0.00065376 BTC.

Seele-N Token Profile

Seele-N is a token. It launched on May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. The official website for Seele-N is seelen.pro/#. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @n_seele. The official message board for Seele-N is medium.com/seeletech. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Seele-N

According to CryptoCompare, “Seele-N (SEELE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Seele-N has a current supply of 30,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Seele-N is 0.00041187 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://seelen.pro/#/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele-N directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Seele-N should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Seele-N using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

