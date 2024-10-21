Sharkey Howes & Javer Boosts Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Sharkey Howes & Javer raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,527 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $2,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairman Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 107.5% in the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 86.5% in the 1st quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded down $1.53 on Monday, reaching $180.34. 1,871,553 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,097,458. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $133.34 and a 52 week high of $182.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $175.44 and a 200 day moving average of $168.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

