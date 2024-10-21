Sharkey Howes & Javer Has $294,000 Stock Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Sharkey Howes & Javer grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 68.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,466 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 654.6% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 3,633,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,485,000 after buying an additional 3,151,584 shares in the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 257,816.0% in the 2nd quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,593,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593,303 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1,300.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,244,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,313 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,589,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,857,000 after purchasing an additional 823,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 34,472.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 691,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,696,000 after buying an additional 689,441 shares in the last quarter. 11.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $160.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.50.

Novo Nordisk A/S Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:NVO traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $117.30. 1,718,286 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,280,954. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $92.94 and a fifty-two week high of $148.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $526.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.18, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.72.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.91 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 87.43% and a net margin of 34.86%. As a group, research analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $0.5126 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.66%.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

