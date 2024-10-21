Sharkey Howes & Javer Invests $895,000 in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Sharkey Howes & Javer bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 23,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $895,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. WR Wealth Planners LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 110.4% during the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

SPDW stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Monday, hitting $36.50. 563,722 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,703,695. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.88. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $29.39 and a 52-week high of $38.00.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

