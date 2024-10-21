Sharkey Howes & Javer Sells 4,388 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Sharkey Howes & Javer reduced its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 174,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,388 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF comprises 3.1% of Sharkey Howes & Javer’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $22,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESGU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,029,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,001,000 after purchasing an additional 355,054 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 15.4% in the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 5,291,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,274,000 after purchasing an additional 707,159 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 22.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 476,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,743,000 after purchasing an additional 86,339 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 386.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 450,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,822,000 after purchasing an additional 358,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,807,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of ESGU stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $127.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 777,210. The business has a fifty day moving average of $123.83 and a 200-day moving average of $119.14. The stock has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a twelve month low of $89.69 and a twelve month high of $128.67.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.4387 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

