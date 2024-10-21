Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report) by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,198 shares during the period. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the first quarter worth $738,000. Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 3.9% in the first quarter. Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC now owns 19,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the first quarter worth $62,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 4.6% in the first quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 283,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,899,000 after buying an additional 12,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hobart Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 39.4% in the first quarter. Hobart Private Capital LLC now owns 107,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,132,000 after buying an additional 30,334 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index alerts:

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Price Performance

Shares of FDL stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $41.97. The company had a trading volume of 97,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,222. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 52-week low of $31.47 and a 52-week high of $42.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.44. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.73.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Company Profile

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.